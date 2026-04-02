Skoda to exit China market by mid-2026

The Czech carmaker, part of Germany’s Volkswagen Group, confirmed its plan to withdraw from the Chinese market. The move marks a significant shift, as China was Skoda’s largest market between 2016 and 2018, with annual sales exceeding 300,000 vehicles.

However, the rapid transformation of the automotive sector towards electromobility has significantly weakened the company’s position. In 2025, Skoda sold only around 15,000 vehicles in China — a decline of more than 90%, prompting a reassessment of its strategy in the market.

The sharp drop is directly linked to growing competition from Chinese manufacturers. Companies such as BYD and Geely have gained substantial market share in the electric vehicle segment, outpacing foreign brands.

Despite ending new car sales, Skoda will continue to provide aftersales services for its customers in China. As part of its strategic shift, the company will focus on expanding its presence in India and Southeast Asia, where it recorded sales growth in 2025.