Kioxia to invest in Nanya Technology, secure long-term DRAM supply

Under the agreement, Kioxia will acquire 70 million common shares in Nanya for a total consideration of TWD 15.67 billion (approximately JPY 77.4 billion or EUR 423.2 million). The transaction is scheduled to close on April 8, 2026.

The investment is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two companies and securing a stable supply of DRAM. The company states that its SSD segment is experiencing rapid expansion driven by demand linked to artificial intelligence, with further growth expected.

By combining the equity investment with a long-term supply agreement, Kioxia intends to reinforce its ability to ensure reliable product deliveries to customers over the medium to long term.