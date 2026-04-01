TSMC targets 3nm production at second Japan fab by 2028

The move marks a shift in the company’s Japan strategy, which had previously focused on more mature process technologies. Under the revised plan, the second facility is expected to deliver a monthly capacity of 15,000 12-inch wafers using 3nm technology, according to a filing from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Earlier this year, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei confirmed that the company intends to produce advanced chips at its second Japanese fab. The statement followed a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in February, according to Reuters.

Earlier disclosures had outlined a combined investment exceeding USD 20 billion for TSMC’s first and second Japanese fabs, with a total monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers based on more established nodes, including 40nm, 22/28nm, 12/16nm and 6/7nm technologies, Reuters said. The shift to 3nm production at the second plant reflects increasing demand for advanced semiconductors across high-performance and automotive applications.