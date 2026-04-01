Lumentum expands with new US manufacturing facility

The 240,000-square-foot facility will produce advanced indium phosphide (InP)-based optical devices that serve as critical components in the world’s largest AI data centres.

The Greensboro site was acquired from Qorvo, a semiconductor chipmaker, and was selected for its highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and supportive federal and state economic development environment.

The facility is currently operational and will be retrofitted to manufacture Lumentum’s InP-based optical products including continuous wave (CW) and ultra-high-power (UHP) lasers. The purchase agreement includes the transfer of an experienced workforce, enabling Lumentum to accelerate capacity expansion and ramp production efficiently.

Nvidia will serve as a customer of the facility, helping to expand US critical infrastructure and support R&D through previously announced strategic agreements with Lumentum.

The new facility will significantly expand Lumentum’s manufacturing capacity leveraging 6-inch InP wafers. The facility is expected to ramp production in mid-2028.