Camtek receives $31 million order from unnamed OSAT

Including this order, total orders received from OSATs during the first quarter of 2026 have already exceeded USD 90 million, the majority for similar applications. The systems are expected to be delivered within this year.

"We are very encouraged by the exceptional volume of orders from leading OSATs in the first quarter of 2026, which underscores our observation that OSATs are playing an increasingly central role in the advanced packaging market for AI applications industry. Camtek is uniquely positioned to support this growing demand with our advanced inspection and metrology capabilities. This order flow strengthens our confidence in our continued business momentum and a strong second half of 2026," said Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, in a press release.