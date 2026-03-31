Cochin Shipyard, HBL advance e-mobility for maritime sector

Indian state-owned shipbuilding and repair company Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Hyderabad-based HBL Engineering Limited have signed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement for the development and commercialization of electric mobility and energy storage technologies for the maritime sector.

The collaboration will focus on the development of advanced marine batteries, battery management systems, electric motors, power electronics and charging infrastructure, according to a media release.

The joint venture aims to cater to both domestic and international markets, supporting the global transition towards sustainable and green maritime solutions.

“Collaborations with home-grown technology companies are the need of the hour to indigenously develop state-of-the-art marine batteries and associated technologies,” Jose V. J, Director (Finance) & CMD (Additional Charge), CSL, said. “This initiative will not only benefit CSL but also enable Indian maritime sector to adopt indigenous battery and energy solutions, thereby supporting compliance with the green shipping requirements.”