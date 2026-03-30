Swissto12 to build GEO satellite for Space Compass

Space Compass Corporation and Swissto12 have announced that they have executed a procurement contract for the first GEO optical data relay satellite.

This agreement represents a milestone toward the realization of Space Compass’s optical data relay service. With high‑speed, high‑capacity optical data relay service, Space Compass aims to transform Earth Observation from just a tracking record into a real-time decision-making tool, according to a media release.

For Swissto12, the contract represents further validation of the company’s ability to unlock a wide range of space missions with its small GEO satellite platform, integrating bespoke and differentiated payload technology that now includes optical communication capabilities, the media release said.

“We are delighted about this partnership with Space Compass and our shared vision to build multi-orbit, secure space infrastructure that supports some of the world’s most important space missions, such as earth observation,” Emile de Rijk, CEO, Swissto12, said. “By hosting optical communications payloads for LEO-GEO data relay, HummingSat once again proves its versatility and its outsize impact in enabling purposeful innovation in space.”

“The execution of this procurement contract represents a critical milestone toward the realization of our optical data relay service. By leveraging highspeed, highcapacity optical data-relay architecture, we aim to enable faster and smarter decisionmaking through real-time Earth observation insights,” Hiromi Komatsu, Co‑CEO, Space Compass, said. “This first satellite will play a pivotal role in establishing a new space communications infrastructure.”

Space Compass is a joint venture between NTT, a global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Asia’s largest satellite operator.