Alliance University, QpiAI establish quantum computing centre

Alliance University, in partnership with QpiAI, has announced the establishment of a commercially accessible quantum computing experience centre at the university’s Electronic City campus in Bengaluru.

The facility, called AU QUASAR (Quantum AI School of Advanced Research), will provide hands-on access to an 8-qubit superconducting quantum system, enabling users to work directly with quantum hardware, according to a press release.

The centre is expected to serve startups, multinational technology companies, academic researchers, and members of the defence and aerospace sectors located in and around Bengaluru. At the core of the collaboration is QpiAI’s QVidya 8-qubit superconducting quantum system. The platform has been developed indigenously and is paired with the QpiAI Explorer software environment.

“This partnership embodies our vision of making quantum computing accessible to every Indian innovator, researcher, and enterprise,” said Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder & CEO of QpiAI. “By combining QpiAI's indigenous and sovereign quantum technology with Alliance University's academic excellence and strategic location, we are creating a national reference site that will accelerate India's quantum computing adoption and contribute meaningfully to the National Quantum Mission goals.”

“AU QUASAR is not merely a reference installation; it is designed as a living model of academic-industry collaboration in its truest sense. It will integrate degree programs, research, enterprise engagement, and Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) under one roof,” said Abhay G Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University. “As one of the very few structured quantum education initiatives in India, AU QUASAR will help build the national quantum talent pipeline while creating sustainable commercial and research outcomes.”

The QUASAR Centre aligns with the objectives of India’s National Quantum Mission, which seeks to strengthen the country’s capabilities in quantum technologies.

QpiAI is an Indian quantum computing company engaged in the development of superconducting quantum systems, quantum software platforms and AI solutions.