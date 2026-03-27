Sintavia accelerates design of next-gen heat exchangers

Sintavia, a Florida-based all-digital aerospace component manufacturer, has announced that it had integrated Nvidia’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition to design, simulate and validate a complex aerospace heat exchanger in only two weeks — a process that would have taken months previously.

The resulting heat exchanger demonstrated a 30% reduction in weight and 20% improvement in thermal efficiency for aerospace applications, and was validated using CT scanning and in-house testing, Sintavia said.

As part of the project, Sintavia adopted a simulation-driven approach, integrating CFD in Siemens Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software and implicit modeling in nTop, leveraging Nvidia Blackwell architecture. By combining all of these features, Sintavia was able to rapidly iterate its simulation without sacrificing fidelity or safety, the company said.