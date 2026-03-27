Sintavia accelerates design of next-gen heat exchangers
Sintavia, an all-digital aerospace component manufacturer, adopted a simulation-driven approach, integrating CFD in Siemens Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software and implicit modeling in nTop, leveraging Nvidia Blackwell architecture.
Sintavia, a Florida-based all-digital aerospace component manufacturer, has announced that it had integrated Nvidia’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition to design, simulate and validate a complex aerospace heat exchanger in only two weeks — a process that would have taken months previously.
The resulting heat exchanger demonstrated a 30% reduction in weight and 20% improvement in thermal efficiency for aerospace applications, and was validated using CT scanning and in-house testing, Sintavia said.
As part of the project, Sintavia adopted a simulation-driven approach, integrating CFD in Siemens Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software and implicit modeling in nTop, leveraging Nvidia Blackwell architecture. By combining all of these features, Sintavia was able to rapidly iterate its simulation without sacrificing fidelity or safety, the company said.
“At Sintavia, we’re not just designing heat exchangers, we’re pioneering a new era of thermal management with solutions that are lighter, stronger, and engineered for the most demanding environments,” said Jose Troitino, Principal Design Engineer at Sintavia. “Because we operate in a fully digital environment — from simulation, through manufacturing and inspection — we are always looking at faster and more efficient solutions to reduce span time at each step. We are very proud that we have been able to do so alongside NVIDIA, Siemens, and nTop.”