Saab, Cohere sign MOU on advanced AI collaboration

Swedish defence company Saab has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canadian AI company Cohere on advanced AI collaboration.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on artificial intelligence technologies in support of GlobalEye. The agreement is directly connected to the GlobalEye opportunity in Canada but would also serve the existing and future international GlobalEye operators, Saab said in a press release.

Technologies and competencies developed through the partnership are also intended to contribute to Saab’s global product offerings and strengthen international competitiveness.

The collaboration will explore areas such as data-driven mission support, maintenance tools and information processing in an on-premises integration into complex secure aerospace environments. Initial pilot projects have been identified to assess potential pathways for cooperation, aligned with the current needs of the program.

“Canada offers outstanding industrial and advanced technology partners,” said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab. “Working with Canadian companies like Cohere on emerging technologies strengthens our global supply chain and enhances Saab’s international competitiveness.”