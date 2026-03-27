Fujitsu, Osaka develop new tech to advance quantum computing

Fujitsu and the Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology at The University of Osaka have announced the development of a new technology designed to accelerate the industrial application of quantum computers in the era of early fault-tolerant quantum computing (early-FTQC).

By combining ver. 3 of the STAR architecture with a molecular model optimization technique, researchers have reduced computational resource requirements, according to a media release.

This will enable the energy calculations for chemical material design such as catalyst molecules, within a realistic timeframe using early-FTQC quantum computers.

To improve error correction and accelerate practical application of quantum computing, Fujitsu and The University of Osaka established the STAR architecture ver. 1 in March 2023, followed by ver. 2 in August 2024. The latter, with advanced phase rotation gates, significantly expanded computational scale, enabling potential early-FTQC calculations of solid-state material properties like high-temperature superconductivity, the media release said.

Ver. 3 improves computational accuracy by more than 10x compared to ver. 2 by integrating phase rotation gates with logical-T gates. The technology for molecular model optimization is designed for use with quantum computers implementing STAR architecture ver. 3 and is applied during the process of generating quantum circuits from molecular models.