Denso invests in NCT to enhance performance of EVs

Japan’s Denso Corporation has announced that it has invested in Next Core Technologies (NCT) with the aim of jointly developing in the field of motor cores. These cores utilize iron-based amorphous alloys, which are a key materials for strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation motor generators.

Higher efficiency is increasingly required of motor generators, which play a critical role in extending driving range and improving driving performance of electrified vehicles. To meet these market needs, reducing power loss in motor generators is essential.

Japanese company NCT’s expertise in materials and processing technologies for iron-based amorphous alloys will help it achieve early realization of motor generators’ product competitiveness using this next-generation material, according to a media release.