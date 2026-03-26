BEL teams up with RRP to boost Indian defence tech

Indian state-owned company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed an MoU with RRP Electronics Limited and RRP Defense Limited, both part of the RRP Group, to jointly pursue business opportunities in the domains of semiconductors, electro-optics, unmanned systems and other advanced defence technologies.

The MoU brings to the table BEL’s experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical systems for defence and strategic applications, RRP Electronics’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise, and RRP Defense’s capabilities in Electro-Optical (EO) systems & UAV platforms, to advance the development of high-precision EO systems (surveillance systems, weapon sights), semiconductor devices and next-generation unmanned solutions, BEL said in a press release.

Under this MoU, BEL and RRP Group will jointly identify, design and develop a range of technologies for defence and strategic applications.

“This MoU marks a significant step in our journey towards strengthening Indian defence ecosystem,” said Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL. “By combining BEL’s expertise in defence electronics with RRP’s capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, Electro-Optics and UAV platforms we are confident of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that will serve both national and global requirements.”