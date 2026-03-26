Atom Computing, Cisco partner to advance quantum computing

California-based Atom Computing has announced the signing of an MOU with Cisco to explore how neutral-atom quantum computers can be linked together through quantum networks to enable distributed quantum computing architectures.

Under the terms of the MOU, Atom Computing and Cisco will collaborate to address critical challenges in distributed quantum computing, including physically linking neutral-atom quantum computers via quantum networks, according to a media release.

By combining Cisco’s quantum networking hardware, software and expertise in networking protocols with Atom Computing’s neutral-atom quantum hardware, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of scalable, distributed quantum systems.

“Neutral‑atom quantum computers are uniquely suited for modularity and scaling,” said Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder of Atom Computing. “By integrating them into advanced quantum networks, we can begin to realize architectures capable of supporting the next era of quantum applications.”

As part of the collaboration, Atom Computing and Cisco will evaluate opportunities to integrate Atom Computing’s hardware into Cisco’s quantum networking infrastructure and network-aware distributed quantum computing compiler, enabling more a tightly coupled full-stack distributed quantum platform, the media release said.