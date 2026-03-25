Soitec, NSIG agree to extend licensing framework

Soitec, a French semiconductor materials company, and Shanghai-based National Silicon Industry Group Co., Ltd. (NSIG) have agreed to a 10-year extension to their manufacturing and commercial licensing framework, in response to growing Chinese demand for Soitec SOI products and technologies.

The agreement remains subject to final approval, including ratification by NSIG’s shareholders, Soitec said in a press release.

The agreement with NSIG subsidiaries Simgui and Simwings extends the existing licensing framework underpinning their longstanding partnership, with no new technology transfer and a joint commitment to strengthen Soitec’s SOI intellectual property rights in China.

NSIG is a longstanding Soitec shareholder and has been an industrial partner for over a decade, with a ~5.8% stake in the Group as of March 2026, the press release said.

Soitec generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. The company serves three main markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI.