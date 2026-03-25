Siemens, Akiem launch new Vectron Dual Mode locomotives

Siemens Mobility and Akiem, a European provider of locomotive and passenger train leasing and maintenance, have signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 80 Vectron locomotives, with a firm order of 50, which includes the launch of the new Vectron Dual Mode Electric/Battery locomotives and an option for 30 additional units.

With the new locomotive, Siemens Mobility is further developing its proven Vectron Dual Mode platform and expanding the Vectron family with a battery-based solution, Siemens said in a press release.

The locomotives can operate both under overhead line power and on non-electrified sections using traction batteries. Siemens Mobility will deliver the first locomotives from 2029/2030, enabling Akiem, as the launch customer, to offer them for lease to the market.

The agreement builds on the long-standing partnership between the two companies. Prior to this latest order, Akiem had already placed several firm orders with Siemens Mobility for a total of 120 Vectron and Vectron Dual Mode locomotives since 2021, the press release said.

“Akiem’s decision is a strong vote of confidence in our technology, and we greatly value that trust. With the Vectron Dual Mode Electric/Battery, we are taking a major development step based on the proven Vectron platform, adding a new fully electric member to the Vectron family,” said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rolling Stock, Siemens Mobility. “For customers, this means greater operational flexibility on routes where electrification is not continuous, while supporting the transition to more sustainable rail operations.”