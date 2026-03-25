Katalyst selects Arianespace to launch GEO mission

French company Arianespace has announced that it has signed a contract with US-based Katalyst Space Technologies to launch the NEXUS-1 spacecraft to geostationary transfer orbit using the Ariane 6 from the European Spaceport in French Guiana.

Slated for launch aboard Ariane 6 in the second half of 2027, the NEXUS-1 will provide in-orbit servicing capabilities, including rendezvous and docking with satellites to deliver hardware upgrades, refueling, and life-extension services, Arianespace said in a media release.

The first servicing mission for NEXUS-1 will be for the US government. NEXUS-1 also has subsequent in-orbit operations on order from commercial satellite companies.

Through this mission, Katalyst aims to expand the role of in-space servicing in satellite operations. Its technology enables satellites to be upgraded after launch, allowing operators to add new capabilities and extend the value of their spacecraft over time.

“We are delighted to sign this Ariane 6 launch contract with Katalyst,” said David Cavaillolès, CEO of Arianespace. “We are all about launching ambitions worldwide with Europe’s powerful heavy-lift launcher Ariane 6, able to support complex and innovative space missions, like Katalyst’s NEXUS-1.”