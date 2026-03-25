Binghamton-led battery tech project gets $45M boost

The National Science Foundation (NSF) Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York will receive USD 45 million over three years for the second phase of the program, Binghamton University said in an online post.

The initiative, led by Binghamton University and its core partners — Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Griffiss Institute, Launch-NY, and NY-BEST — is one of nine inaugural Engines launched under NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines program.

Since its launch in 2024, the Energy Storage Engine has received USD 15 million from the NSF. The initiative may receive up to USD 160 million over 10 years.

“The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York has already demonstrated its capacity to advance next-gen battery and energy storage systems that will be critical for our nation’s energy needs in the years to come,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We have already seen NSF’s initial investment attract matching private-sector investment and create job training opportunities — and we look forward to it ultimately building a durable US competitive advantage in energy storage innovation.”

In this second phase, the Energy Storage Engine will prioritize next-gen battery systems and solutions that advance safety, address challenges in building power systems for energy storage applications, drive cost and resource efficiency in manufacturing, and integrate AI into all aspects of energy storage from materials discovery to production efficiency. It will deepen its focus on the needs of regional corporations and the defense sector, as it continues to support startup companies, the online post said.

“This renewal acknowledges the Engine’s remarkable progress and early impact, the collective strength of its extensive partner ecosystem, and the bold vision guiding its future,” Binghamton University President Anne D’Alleva said. “The NSF Energy Storage Engine is already successfully advancing an ambitious plan to establish upstate New York as America’s battery tech capital, building on our region’s strong legacy of innovation and manufacturing excellence.”