Würth Elektronik ICS to acquire MRS Electronic

The acquisition will combine the expertise of both companies under the Würth Elektronik ICS umbrella, expanding the product offering for customers in the mobile machinery and commercial vehicle segments.

The deal includes MRS Electronic’s headquarters in Rottweil, Germany, where around 250 employees are based, as well as its sites in Croatia, Poland and Turkey. Following completion, MRS Electronic will become part of Würth Group, while continuing to operate as an independent company within the Würth Elektronik ICS Group. The transaction remains subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.

Würth Elektronik ICS develops systems and components for signal and power distribution, function control, and display and operating solutions, and is a key supplier in Europe, particularly within power distribution for mobile machinery. MRS Electronic brings more than 25 years of experience in control, communication and connectivity solutions for electronic vehicle systems, with a portfolio that includes controllers, relays, gateways and HMI displays.

The two companies have maintained a close supplier and development partnership for more than 15 years. MRS Electronic controllers are used as integral components in Würth Elektronik ICS central electrical units and power distribution systems, supporting the control and integration of electrical functions in CAN-based vehicle architectures.

According to the companies, the acquisition represents a logical step in their long-term growth strategies and will strengthen the combined solution portfolio. By expanding capabilities in control, communication and connectivity, Würth Elektronik ICS aims to better address increasing market demand in areas such as cybersecurity, ISOBUS, functional safety and advanced processor platforms, while shortening development cycles.