Infineon partners with Indian power electronics firm Zenergize

Infineon Technologies has announced a strategic technology partnership with Zenergize, an emerging Indian power-electronics company designing and manufacturing high-performance solutions for the solar, EV charging, and clean-energy sectors.

Under the partnership, Infineon will provide its advanced wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductors, including silicon carbide (SiC) technology, along with application engineering support for system-level integration. The collaboration is focused on product and technology integration and does not involve a joint venture.

“India’s energy-transition ambitions are among the most significant in the world, and Infineon is committed to being a long-term technology partner in this journey. As the number one in power semiconductors, we master all relevant materials — silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride — and deliver complete system solutions from power switches and gate drivers to microcontrollers, sensors, and connectivity,” said Jens Reinstaedt, Vice President Application Management Industrial & Infrastructure, Infineon Technologies. “This enables partners like Zenergize to build more efficient, compact, and reliable power-electronics products, optimized for India’s demanding operating conditions.”