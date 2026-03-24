Infineon partners with Indian power electronics firm Zenergize
Under the partnership, Infineon will provide its advanced wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductors, including silicon carbide (SiC) technology, along with application engineering support for system-level integration.
Infineon Technologies has announced a strategic technology partnership with Zenergize, an emerging Indian power-electronics company designing and manufacturing high-performance solutions for the solar, EV charging, and clean-energy sectors.
Under the partnership, Infineon will provide its advanced wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductors, including silicon carbide (SiC) technology, along with application engineering support for system-level integration. The collaboration is focused on product and technology integration and does not involve a joint venture.
“India’s energy-transition ambitions are among the most significant in the world, and Infineon is committed to being a long-term technology partner in this journey. As the number one in power semiconductors, we master all relevant materials — silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride — and deliver complete system solutions from power switches and gate drivers to microcontrollers, sensors, and connectivity,” said Jens Reinstaedt, Vice President Application Management Industrial & Infrastructure, Infineon Technologies. “This enables partners like Zenergize to build more efficient, compact, and reliable power-electronics products, optimized for India’s demanding operating conditions.”
“Access to Infineon’s globally proven semiconductor technology, combined with our understanding of Indian operating conditions, positions us to build products that are truly designed in India for India and eventually for the world,” said Veer Karan Goyal, Founder & CTO, Zenergize.