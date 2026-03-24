Czechoslovak Group to acquire DOMAR MS

At the beginning of March, Evertiq.pl reported on the signing of a framework agreement between CSG and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). The partnership strengthens cooperation, particularly in the production of artillery ammunition and military vehicles. Less than a month later, CSG has acquired its first Polish company. The acquisition is expected to increase local production, strengthen industrial capabilities, and support deliveries to the Polish Armed Forces.

The integration of DOMAR MS is set to strengthen CSG’s supply chain in key components for defence systems and advanced technologies. The company produces wire harnesses and specialised connectors used in military vehicles, radar systems, communications, electronics, as well as in the aerospace sector.

“We plan to invest in the facility and increase production capacity. Initially, we will retain the current workforce of around 220 employees, with headcount expected to grow to approximately 300 later this year. Poland will remain the company’s main market, and DOMAR MS will continue to develop cooperation with its existing customers and business partners,” said Wojciech Grzonka, CEO of CSG Polska and Vice President of Sales at CSG Group.

Following the acquisition, DOMAR MS will continue to deliver on all existing contracts. At the same time, access to CSG’s global resources is expected to support further international expansion. The parties have not disclosed the value of the transaction. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals, including decisions from the relevant antitrust authorities.

“The acquisition of DOMAR MS represents an important step in implementing our strategy to strengthen vertical integration and build a resilient European supply chain for the defence industry. It brings key capabilities in wire harnesses and electrical connectors, which are essential components of modern systems. The acquisition will also help optimise production costs and accelerate the development of new systems,” said David Chour, Vice President of CSG.