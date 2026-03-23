Sivers, O-Net, Enablence advance ELS module for data centers

Sivers Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with O-Net Technologies and Enablence Technologies Inc. to develop an advanced external light source (ELS) module with Sivers laser arrays to support Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) roll-out in AI datacenters and HPC systems.

O-Net Technologies will serve as the ODM partner, integrating Sivers’ laser arrays and Enablence’s NxN Star Coupler to deliver a scalable ELS module for scale-out and scale-up optical systems, Sivers said in a press release.

CPO integrates most optical elements into GPU and Switch packages thereby delivering high speed optical interconnects with 80% lower energy consumption compared to copper.

“ELS is a crucial companion to CPO because it separates temperature-sensitive lasers from the extreme heat of high-power processors, ensuring wavelength stability and significantly enhancing system reliability and serviceability,” said Alex McCann, Managing Director for Sivers’ Photonics business. “Our high-performance DFB laser arrays deliver the reliability and wavelength stability required to accelerate the deployment of AI datacenters with CPO based architectures.”

“O-Net Technologies is pleased to partner with Sivers and Enablence to enhance our advanced external light source module,” said Austin Na, CEO and Chairman of O-Net Technologies. “Together, we’re enabling a practical, scalable ELS aligned with the needs of High-Performance Compute (HPC) and AI data centers.”