Sivers, O-Net, Enablence advance ELS module for data centers
O-Net Technologies will serve as the ODM partner, integrating Sivers’ laser arrays and Enablence’s NxN Star Coupler to deliver a scalable external light source (ELS) module for scale-out and scale-up optical systems.
Sivers Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with O-Net Technologies and Enablence Technologies Inc. to develop an advanced external light source (ELS) module with Sivers laser arrays to support Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) roll-out in AI datacenters and HPC systems.
O-Net Technologies will serve as the ODM partner, integrating Sivers’ laser arrays and Enablence’s NxN Star Coupler to deliver a scalable ELS module for scale-out and scale-up optical systems, Sivers said in a press release.
CPO integrates most optical elements into GPU and Switch packages thereby delivering high speed optical interconnects with 80% lower energy consumption compared to copper.
“ELS is a crucial companion to CPO because it separates temperature-sensitive lasers from the extreme heat of high-power processors, ensuring wavelength stability and significantly enhancing system reliability and serviceability,” said Alex McCann, Managing Director for Sivers’ Photonics business. “Our high-performance DFB laser arrays deliver the reliability and wavelength stability required to accelerate the deployment of AI datacenters with CPO based architectures.”
“O-Net Technologies is pleased to partner with Sivers and Enablence to enhance our advanced external light source module,” said Austin Na, CEO and Chairman of O-Net Technologies. “Together, we’re enabling a practical, scalable ELS aligned with the needs of High-Performance Compute (HPC) and AI data centers.”
“We are excited to partner with Sivers and O-Net to help redefine how optical interconnects scale for the AI era,” said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. “Our NxN Star Coupler enables efficient wavelength distribution at scale, and together we are unlocking an effective optical pathway for CPO based architectures to keep pace with exponential growth in AI data center compute.”