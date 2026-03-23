Siemens launches Fuse EDA AI Agent for automated workflows

Siemens has announced the launch of the Fuse EDA AI Agent system, a purpose-built domain-scoped autonomous AI agent that plans and orchestrates multi-tool and multi-agent complex semiconductor, 3D IC and printed circuit board (PCB) system workflows that span across design, verification and manufacturing sign-off.

Supporting NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, advanced Nemotron models and NVIDIA AI infrastructure, the Fuse EDA AI Agent manages workflows across Siemens’ comprehensive EDA portfolio, delivering automation that significantly accelerates engineering productivity and achieves higher-quality designs, according to a media release.

“Fuse EDA AI Agent represents the next evolution of our Fuse EDA AI system, moving from in-tool AI capabilities to autonomous, end-to-end workflow orchestration,” said Amit Gupta, chief AI strategy officer, senior vice president and general manager, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are delivering intelligent automation across the complete EDA lifecycle, enabling our customers to dramatically reduce design cycles while maintaining the highest quality standards. Our open architecture allows customers to integrate their own workflows and models, providing the flexibility required for enterprise-scale AI deployment.”

Fuse EDA AI Agent builds upon Siemens’ Fuse EDA AI system, which features a sophisticated RAG pipeline, a multimodal EDA-specific data lake, specialized parsers for EDA file formats, customizable access controls, support for multiple AI models and an open approach for third-party integrations.

“Samsung is pleased to introduce Siemens’ Fuse as a key enabler for cutting-edge design strategies within our agentic semiconductor workflows,” said Jung Yun Choi, executive vice president of Memory Design Technology, Samsung Electronics. “With its purpose-built architecture and interoperable framework, Fuse is expected to accelerate our move beyond traditional automation, enhancing engineering productivity and design excellence.”

Siemens and NVIDIA are deepening their strategic partnership to advance the next generation of autonomous and long-running agents for semiconductor and PCB system design, the media release said.