Mahindra partners with HPCL to boost EV charging in India

Charge_iN by India’s Mahindra and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have announced a partnership towards setting up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) at HPCL fuel stations across India.

The agreement is expected to enhance EV users’ experience and accelerate EV adoption in India, Mahindra said in a press release.

HPCL is one of India’s largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, operating over 24,400 retail outlets nationwide and running over 5,400 EV charging stations under the HP e-Charge brand.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of Charge_iN by Mahindra in India to build an EV ecosystem, the press release said.

Mahindra Group is primarily engaged in the production of mobility products and farm solutions. It manufactures a range of vehicles and equipment. Its major products include SUVs, pickups, commercial vehicles, tractors, electric vehicles, two-wheelers, gensets, and construction equipment.