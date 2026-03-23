IonQ teams up with KISTI to advance quantum HPC tech

US quantum computing company IonQ has announced an MOU for a collaborative business engagement with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI).

This MOU outlines a shared vision for the organizations to explore the advancement of quantum-high performance computing (HPC) hybrid technologies incorporating NVIDIA accelerated computing and supporting the development of a robust ecosystem within South Korea, according to a media release.

“The scale and scope of this alliance represents a powerful convergence of quantum, AI, and classical supercomputing expertise,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “By working with KISTI, we are seeking to create a pathway for South Korea to be a global leader in hybrid quantum-classical research. This initiative is intended to provide the foundational technology and AI models necessary to accelerate the practical application of quantum computing worldwide.”

“This collaboration with IonQ and NVIDIA is a critical step in building a national quantum-HPC infrastructure that can solve the most complex scientific challenges,” said Jaegyoon Hahm, Director of Center for Quantum Computing Service at KISTI. “By leveraging NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing platforms alongside IonQ’s trapped-ion quantum systems, we are ensuring that South Korean researchers and enterprises remain at the forefront of the quantum era.”

The MOU focuses on seeking to establish a phased approach to integrate IonQ’s quantum hardware with KISTI’s HPC infrastructure using NVIDIA NVQLink, an open architecture that connects quantum computers to GPU-based supercomputers. By combining these technologies, the parties aim to conduct research and development on quantum-HPC hybrid applications, including the simulation of quantum algorithms and technologies for next-generation hardware, the media release said.