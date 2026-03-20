Soitec secures deal to supply POI wafers for Skyworks

France’s Soitec has announced a multi-year agreement to secure volume production of Piezoelectric-On-Insulator (POI) wafers for US-based wireless semiconductor company Skyworks Solutions.

This agreement extends the long-standing relationship between the companies and ensures a reliable, long-term wafer supply to support Skyworks’ future needs, Soitec said in a press release.

Under the agreement, Soitec will provide POI wafers for Skyworks’ Sky5 platform to address RF requirements of today’s 5G smartphones. Soitec POI provides the performance necessary for seamless advanced coexistence in dense signal environments up to 3+ GHz, the company said.

“We are very pleased that Soitec POI substrates are now an important part of Skyworks Solutions’ 5G offering for mobile devices,” Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, said. “This milestone highlights the industry’s confidence in our high-quality substrates as a key enabler for the next generations of mobile connectivity.”

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions in the US, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.