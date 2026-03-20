SEMI Europe partners with Polish Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce

SEMI Europe has announced the signing of a new two‑year MoU with the Polish‑Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce, establishing a strategic partnership to advance semiconductor industry development and support the green transition across the sector.

The MoU provides a collaborative framework aimed at fostering economic ties, enabling business growth, supporting joint initiatives, and reinforcing existing connections that contribute to the competitiveness and sustainability of the semiconductor ecosystem, SEMI said in a press release.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in deepening economic collaboration and creating new opportunities for businesses across Europe,” said Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe. “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and deliver meaningful value to our members.”

“Our partnership with SEMI Europe, an organisation representing more than 3,000 global members, has significant potential to accelerate industry growth and attract new semiconductor investments to Poland,” said Agnieszka Sygitowicz, President of the Polish‑Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce. “It reflects our shared commitment to positioning Poland as an attractive destination for advanced technology development.”

The Polish‑Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce serves as a bridge between these regions, fostering economic and cultural collaboration as well as supporting new partnerships between member companies in both regions. The Chamber supports initiatives in emerging technologies, including autonomous vehicle development as well as energy transformation to strengthen innovation and global competitiveness, the press release said.

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.