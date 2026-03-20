Infineon collaborates with Subaru to enhance next-gen ADAS

Infineon Technologies and Japan’s Subaru Corporation are collaborating to enhance driver safety, confidence and comfort in future Subaru vehicles.

Infineon plays a key role in Subaru’s integrated electronic control unit (ECU) for next‑generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle motion control: Infineon’s latest AURIX microcontroller (MCU) enhances the real-time capability of this ECU compared to previous generations, supporting faster, more reliable processing of vehicle and sensor information, Infineon said in a press release.

“As advanced driver assistance systems become more sophisticated, reliable real-time operation across the entire system is key,” said Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon. “With our market leading microcontroller family AURIX, we support Subaru in building the foundation needed to deliver dependable decision-making and control across the vehicle.”

“Subaru is working on the development of an integrated electronic control unit that coordinates next‑generation EyeSight and vehicle motion control for future Subaru vehicles,” said Eiji Shibata, Executive Officer and Chief Digital Car Officer, Subaru Corporation. “Infineon’s AURIX MCU is a core technology that will support robust sensor data fusion and real‑time control within this integrated ECU, and is a key element enabling the evolution of next‑generation ADAS and vehicle motion control.”

In the integrated ECU, Subaru leverages Infineon’s automotive MCU — AURIX TC4x — to strengthen computing and in-vehicle networking. AURIX TC4x will serve as the main controller for next-generation ADAS functionality controlled by the ECU. In real time, it enables sensor data fusion as well as decision-making and control, by utilizing inputs from camera, radar and other sensors – delivering faster and more reliable driver assistance functions, the press release said.

Infineon and Subaru have already collaborated on Subaru’s current generation ADAS.