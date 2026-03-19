Analog Devices opens new Thailand facility to boost capacity

The new site is part of the company’s global manufacturing strategy, which combines internal production with external foundry and outsourced assembly and test partners, the company states in a press release.

According to Analog Devices, the facility will add capacity for wafer-level processing, chip-scale packaging and final testing, supporting demand across markets including industrial, automotive, communications and healthcare.

The company says the expansion also contributes to greater geographic diversification and operational flexibility in its global manufacturing network. The facility is located in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, a key industrial region with access to infrastructure and engineering talent.

“Thailand is one of the strategic hubs of ADI’s global manufacturing footprint,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI, in the press release

Analog Devices has operated in Thailand since 2000, and the new facility expands its role as a backend manufacturing hub within the company’s global operations.