Axonex partners with Synergy to boost digital twin, drone tech

Hong Kong-based Mint Incorporation Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Axonex Intelligence Limited, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Synergy Technology Group (STG) to establish Axonex Automation Limited, a new Hong Kong-based joint venture company focused on commercializing advanced digital twin and drone flight control technologies in Hong Kong and selected overseas markets.

Under the JV Agreement, Axonex will hold an 80% equity interest in Axonex Automation Limited, while STG will hold the remaining 20%.

The joint venture will combine Axonex’s operational resources and international business capabilities with STG’s digital twins and drone flight control systems technology to drive scalable deployment in sectors such as infrastructure inspection, utilities, smart cities, and industrial operations, according to a media release.

“This joint venture creates a focused vehicle to bring next-generation digital twin and autonomous drone capabilities from concept to commercial reality across Hong Kong and key overseas markets,” Damian Chan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mint, said.