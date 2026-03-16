Xanadu, AMD advance next-gen quantum applications

Xanadu Quantum Technologies, a Canadian photonic quantum computing company, has announced a step forward in bringing quantum computing closer to real-world aerospace and engineering applications by leveraging AMD HPC and AI technologies.

By combining Xanadu’s PennyLane quantum software with AMD computing solutions on the AMD DevCloud, Xanadu demonstrated how advanced aerospace simulations can be prepared and run in a hybrid quantum-classical environment, Xanadu said.

This milestone demonstrates that Xanadu and AMD can support next-generation quantum-classical applications by combining their respective technologies and expertise, helping transition quantum computing from research environments toward industrial use in aerospace and engineering, according to a media release.

“Seeing AMD high-performance compute boost the performance of PennyLane is a clear proof point of how quantum and classical technologies can effectively work together,” said Madhu Rangarajan, Corporate Vice President, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. “This work further underscores the importance of seamless integration between classical and quantum computing. The work between AMD and Xanadu expands the boundaries of what is possible for users investigating hybrid quantum/classical computing using AMD compute today.”