Vector, Microchip expand collaboration on embedded solutions

German company Vector and US-based Microchip Technology are further expanding their collaboration in the field of embedded software and microcontroller platforms. The aim is to offer customers pre-integrated, fully aligned hardware and software solutions specifically designed for small, resource-constrained control units, according to a press release.

Vector and Microchip closely align their products to ensure early hardware and software compatibility and to facilitate joint further development. For customers, this approach reduces integration effort, lowers project risks, and enables an earlier start to application development.

MICROSAR IO is a lightweight software base layer specifically developed for sensor and actuator control units with very limited resources and now off-the-shelf supported for Microchips dsPIC33A DSC microcontroller. As a result, project start-up is accelerated, internal ramp-up phases are reduced, and time to implementation is shortened, the press release said.

“Our collaboration with Vector underscores Microchip’s commitment to delivering interoperable, production‑ready embedded solutions,” said Joe Thomsen, corporate vice president of Microchip’s dsPIC business unit. “With MICROSAR IO configured for our dsPIC33A digital signal controllers, customers can accelerate development and build cost‑optimized ECUs for software‑defined vehicles. Designed for high‑performance, real‑time control with integrated peripherals for sensing, motor control and power conversion, dsPIC33A devices help simplify system design and improve overall efficiency.”

The joint solution is specifically designed for cost-sensitive and compact sensor and actuator control units within Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architectures.