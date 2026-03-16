Garuda selects Airbus Flexrotor to expand its UAS portfolio

Airbus Helicopters and Garuda Technologies Inc. have signed a contract for the delivery of up to 18 Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS).

Garuda will offer Flexrotor services to its customers through both dry and wet lease options for a broad spectrum of civil and parapublic missions including infrastructure (roads, railways, and oil and gas pipelines, power lines) inspection, law enforcement, search, wildfire monitoring and disaster relief, according to a media release.

“Our collaboration with Airbus Helicopters to integrate the Flexrotor into our global leasing portfolio marks a significant milestone in our international expansion and investment strategy,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda. “With over 1 million flight hours, 30% market dominance in India’s agri-drone segment, and a diversified presence across agriculture, defence and industrial sectors, the Flexrotor’s arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver high-endurance, mission-critical unmanned solutions for the most demanding operations worldwide.”

“We are very proud to partner with Garuda as they have selected the Flexrotor to support the development of their global UAS portfolio,” said Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President, Global Business for Airbus Helicopters. “The Flexrotor offers the best trade off in terms of payload capability, endurance and expeditionary agility thanks to its small footprint,” he added. “We see a strong interest in Flexrotor from the market both for military and civil operations. The 2025 growth trajectory continues and it is rewarding to witness the Flexrotor increasingly trusted for critical missions worldwide.”

Garuda Technologies Inc., is a Delaware-based wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Garuda Aerospace Limited. It is now expanding its operations on the North American market. Garuda’s UAS business will support critical missions across the energy, public services, agricultural, defence and industrial sectors.