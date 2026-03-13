Bharat Forge, Liebherr-Aerospace launch landing gear facility

The aerospace division of Bharat Forge has inaugurated a landing gear components machining facility in Mundhwa, Pune (India), developed in collaboration with France’s Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

“This state-of-the-art facility planned in partnership with Liebherr-Aerospace is a very significant milestone in Bharat Forge’s journey in the Aerospace sector and a testament to our ability to add value to the customer relationships,” said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge. “We thank Liebherr-Aerospace for the faith reposed in BFL Aerospace division to deliver critical components and products for its global requirements. Today marks more than just an opening; it’s a commitment to scaling up our reach and enhancing value addition across our operations.”

Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation, according to a media release. The Indian company produces turbine and compressor parts, forged rings, shafts, and discs, along with structural and landing-gear elements. It is also setting up an advanced aerospace ring-mill in India to produce high-value forged rings for aero-engine programs.