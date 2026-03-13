BEL partners with Bellatrix to develop satellite systems

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence company under India’s Ministry of Defence, and Indian space tech company Bellatrix Aerospace have signed an MoU to collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of satellite systems and payloads.

“The collaboration brings together BEL’s decades of experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical payloads for defence and strategic applications with Bellatrix Aerospace’s innovative capabilities in satellite propulsion and satellite subsystems,” BEL said.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Bellatrix develops and manufactures advanced propulsion technologies for a wide range of missions, from deploying and phasing nano and micro satellite constellations to ferrying multi-ton communication satellites to the geo-stationary orbit.

“By combining these complementary strengths, we aim to advance indigenous satellite platforms designed specifically for sustained operations in VLEO, supporting India’s growing defense, civilian, and commercial space ambitions,” Bellatrix said.

This partnership is expected to accelerate innovation and strengthen India’s capabilities in building next-generation satellite systems for Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO).

As space continues to play an increasingly strategic role in today’s scenario, partnering with innovative deep-tech startups like Bellatrix allows BEL to combine its expertise in defence electronics with emerging space technologies, BEL said.