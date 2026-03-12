Qnity opens new US facility to expand CMP materials production

The 385,000-square-foot site forms part of a multi-year investment programme to strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing footprint and address growing demand for semiconductor materials driven by artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and advanced connectivity applications.

The facility’s first manufacturing line will produce components for CMP pads – polishing discs used during wafer processing to smooth the chip surface between manufacturing steps. The company said the line is designed to support the increasing requirements of advanced semiconductor nodes.

CMP materials are expected to see rising demand as AI processors and other advanced chips require more polishing steps during fabrication, increasing the number of CMP processes performed per wafer.

According to Qnity, expanding its US manufacturing capacity is intended to improve supply reliability and support customer demand as semiconductor production continues to grow globally.

Industry forecasts suggest the global semiconductor market could approach USD 1 trillion in annual revenue in the coming years, driven largely by AI-related computing demand.