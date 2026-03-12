The collaboration combines Manz Asia's expertise in semiconductor equipment engineering, process integration, and intelligent software with Epson's inkjet printhead technology. By uniting these capabilities, the companies are developing scalable Lab-to-Fab inkjet equipment to support next–gen semiconductor manufacturing.

The jointly developed inkjet equipment is available as a series of systems covering R&D, pilot production, and mass manufacturing, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to expand applications, validate materials efficiently, optimise process parameters, and scale seamlessly from development to high-volume production.

Manz Asia's inkjet solutions enable precise 2D and 3D printing of conductive, photoresist and specialised functional inks on various products, components and surfaces. The system suits key semiconductor processes, including 2.5D/3D antenna structures, heatsink and bonding layers for RFIC, PMIC and CPO devices.

"Inkjet technology is transforming semiconductor manufacturing. Together with Epson, we deliver precise, scalable inkjet solutions enabling manufacturers to validate processes and scale from R&D to high-volume production. Our Taiwan R&D center is an open innovation hub, uniting materials partners, printhead providers and key suppliers, turning innovative concepts into practical manufacturing outcomes and helping customers achieve faster time-to-market and improved production efficiency," said Robert Lin, CEO of Manz Asia, in a press release.

Shunya Fukuda, COO of Epson's IJS Operations Division, said that digital additive manufacturing using inkjet technology is expected to become a key technology supporting the evolution of semiconductor packaging.