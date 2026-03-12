Axelera AI secures over $250 million to expand AI accelerator business

The round was led by Innovation Industries, with participation from new investors including BlackRock and SiteGround Capital. Existing backers also joined the round, among them Bitfury, CDP Venture Capital, the European Innovation Council Fund, SFPIM, Invest-NL, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Verve Ventures.

According to the company, the investment represents the largest funding round to date for a European AI semiconductor company. Since its founding in 2021, Axelera AI says it has raised more than USD 450 million in equity, grants and venture debt.

The company develops AI acceleration hardware focused on inference workloads, particularly for edge computing applications. Its products are designed to address challenges related to power consumption and cooling requirements when deploying AI systems outside large data centres.

Focus on edge AI inference

Axelera AI says demand for edge-based AI processing is increasing as more analytics workloads move closer to where data is generated. Running AI models locally can reduce latency, lower bandwidth requirements and support privacy and data sovereignty requirements.

The company’s architecture is designed to deliver high AI inference performance while operating within the power and thermal constraints typical of edge deployments.

Axelera AI’s platforms, including Europa and Metis, combine hardware and software designed to simplify the deployment of inference workloads and improve performance efficiency, according to the company.

Growing market opportunity

The market for AI inference is expected to exceed USD 250 billion by 2030, according to estimates cited by the company. Axelera AI also notes that the operational cost of inference over the lifetime of an AI model can be significantly higher than the cost of training.

The edge AI semiconductor segment has attracted more than USD 60 billion in venture capital over the past three years, contributing to a crowded and fragmented competitive landscape.

Axelera AI says its approach combines custom hardware, software tools and an ecosystem of partners to simplify AI deployment and shorten time to production for customers.

The new funding will be used to expand manufacturing scale, grow the company’s customer success organisation and further develop its Partner Accelerator Network. The company also plans to continue investing in software tools and development kits aimed at simplifying integration for AI developers.