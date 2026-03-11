Nuvve partners with Omnia to address 1GW pipeline
US-based Nuvve Holding Corp has announced it is partnering with Omnia Global to jointly address a pipeline in excess of 1 GW over the next 24 months with the supporting financing.
The first and earliest project is a 50MW/75MWh European CE-approved BESS located in Sweden, according to a press release.
The first project is expected to commence operations during the second quarter of 2026. It forms part of Nuvve’s broader European development pipeline, which includes battery storage sites in several energy markets.
This project is expected to bring incremental revenues to Nuvve during the second quarter of 2026 after the first batteries become operational.
“The partnership represents a significant revenue opportunity spread across a pipeline exceeding 1GW, positioning Nuvve as a leading global provider of grid-scale energy storage,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve. “Nuvve continues to build a high-quality portfolio designed to deliver long-term, recurring value through asset ownership, asset management, and exclusive development rights.”
Nuvve will serve as the owner and asset manager for the facility and provide full market access services to optimize revenue generation and grid participation.
Nuvve also secured exclusive rights to support and deploy BESS developed through exiting partnerships that Omnia established. Nuvve also has a Right of First Refusal to acquire ownership stakes in future deployments within this pipeline, the press release said.
“We see Nuvve as a uniquely fitting partner to efficiently project manage and execute the roll-out of our pipeline utilizing Nuvve’s unique load balancing software and years of experience in BESS from the early days of the market,” said Daniel Hansen, CEO and Chairman of Omnia Global. “The European market has high arbitrage opportunities for fast movers and with the partnership of Nuvve we have found a partner that efficiently and comfortably can look at a large scale roll out with the most experienced team of its sector.”