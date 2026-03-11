Doosan to supply manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin

Doosan Robotics announced it will supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group, a global automotive components manufacturer, under a strategic partnership.

Doosan Robotics has signed an MOU with Kwangjin Group. Through this agreement, the two South Korean companies will collaborate on manufacturing process automation and strengthen quality competitiveness by deploying Doosan robot solutions, according to a media release.

Kwangjin Group specializes in automotive door system components and operates production facilities in key global markets, including the United States, Mexico, India and Vietnam. Its major customers include leading automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Navistar, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor and Honda.

Kwangjin has already integrated Doosan Robotics’ solutions into the riveting, assembly, and inspection processes of its window regulator and door module production lines.

Under the agreement, Doosan will sequentially supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group’s domestic and overseas plants through 2027.

Building on this partnership, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration beyond large-scale deployment by jointly developing customized robot solutions tailored to additional component manufacturing processes. A joint task force will also be established to develop phased implementation strategies and optimize production environments for robot integration, the media release said.