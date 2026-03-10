BEL partners with Sasmos to boost India’s defence indigenisation

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence company under India’s Ministry of Defence, and Sasmos HET Technologies Ltd have signed an MoU to collaborate on advanced defence technologies, according to a press release.

This partnership focuses on co-development and co-indigenisation in key technology domains, including fibre optics and photonics; tank electronics; and naval systems and airborne platforms. The collaboration aims to enhance India’s aerospace and defence capabilities while expanding the export potential of indigenous products and systems.

“This MoU marks a significant step in our journey towards strengthening India’s defence ecosystem,” said Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL. “By combining BEL’s expertise in defence electronics with Sasmos’s capabilities in fibre optics and photonics, we are confident of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that will serve both national and global requirements.”

“We are proud to partner with BEL in this strategic collaboration,” said HG Chandrashekar, Chairman & Managing Director, Sasmos. “Together, we will accelerate innovation, co-develop advanced technologies, and contribute meaningfully to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat [Self-Reliant India] and Viksit Bharat [Developed India] 2047.”

Sasmos is an Indian aerospace and defence company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of electrical wiring interconnection systems, electronics integrated systems, and fibre optics and photonics systems.