Qualcomm, Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive modules

Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics have announced a collaboration between the companies under which Tata Electronics will serve as a manufacturing partner for Qualcomm Automotive Modules.

With this new cooperation, Tata Electronics joins Qualcomm’s global network of module manufacturing partners aimed at supporting the growing global demand for modular automotive platforms.

Qualcomm Technologies will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Module products in India at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to enable local production of automotive technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems, addressing growing demand from Indian and global automakers while enhancing supply chain flexibility and geographic diversification.

Qualcomm Automotive Modules integrate the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips (SoCs) with essential system components into a single, production-ready module, delivering comprehensive electronics platforms for automakers, the press release said.

“As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Tata Electronics brings worldclass expertise, trusted production capabilities, and a shared commitment to strengthen India’s role in the global semiconductor and automotive ecosystems.”

“By providing comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions, we help automakers reduce design complexity and bring next-generation vehicles to market more quickly,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm India. “Manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics enhances our ability to support both Indian and global OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience.”