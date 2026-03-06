Sungrow, Delta Capacity sign 1GWh BESS supply deal

China’s Sungrow, an ESS and power conversion system (PCS) provider, and Delta Capacity, a Swiss developer and owner of utility-scale BESS, have announced an expansion of their partnership. The companies signed a 1 GWh framework agreement for Sungrow’s PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage solution, with projects planned for delivery and deployment within 2026.

The agreement supports Delta Capacity’s strategy to build a diversified, pan-European portfolio of high-quality BESS assets designed for long-term ownership and operation.

Delta Capacity is developing and acquiring projects across multiple European geographies, with a focus on Scandinavia, Germany, Southern and Central Europe and is prioritizing cutting-edge system design, efficiency, and reliability from technical configuration and safety architecture to construction execution and operational performance, according to a media release.

“Our ambition is to build one of Europe’s highest-quality BESS portfolios spanning several markets and to hold these assets long term. That means we place a premium on robust design, efficiency and reliability, and on partners who can deliver at scale,” Patrik Hes, Founder and CEO of Delta Capacity, said. “Sungrow is an excellent match for our approach. This 1 GWh framework agreement reflects both our rapid growth and our ability to execute large projects quickly while maintaining high standards.”