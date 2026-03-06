Qnovo secures strategic investment from Hyundai, Kia

Qnovo, a California-based battery technology company, has announced a strategic investment from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation. The investment expands collaboration between the companies and advances the deployment of Qnovo’s battery intelligence software across electric mobility and future platforms, according to a media release.

By delivering a verifiable digital accounting of battery health via a scalable, hardware-free architecture, Qnovo enables automakers to maximize performance and safety in real-time, while providing the precise data needed to underwrite warranties and unlock the actual residual value of the battery throughout its lifecycle, the company said.

“Hyundai Motor and Kia’s investment is a testament to the strategic importance of sophisticated battery intelligence for charging and vehicle experience,” said Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo. “We are creating a new standard for how batteries are managed, valued and scaled globally.”

This investment follows years of collaborative testing between Qnovo and Hyundai and Kia. Qnovo’s predictive algorithms have undergone validation, proving in real-world conditions that intelligent software can meet the stringent reliability standards of global OEMs, the media release said.

“Partnering with Qnovo enables us to integrate the leading battery intelligence into our EV platforms,” said Chang Hwan Kim, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Company. “Qnovo’s unique approach to battery intelligence aligns with our vision for the future of mobility, where software is an important driver of the customer experience and vehicle longevity.”

Hyundai and Kia join a group of investors that include Blue Earth Capital, BorgWarner, Climate Investment (CI), Constellation, RockPort Capital and US Venture Partners.