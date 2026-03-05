TDK opens its fifth regional headquarters in Asia-Pacific

The APAC RHQ will be operated through a dual-city administrative structure, combining the newly established legal entity TDK Asia-Pacific Pvt. Ltd. in India with TDK Singapore Pte. Ltd. Together, the units will oversee more than 20 TDK entities across India, Southeast Asia and Oceania. The region accounts for nearly 17% of TDK’s global workforce of around 105,000 employees.

TDK said the new headquarters is part of its long-term “TDK Transformation” strategy and is intended to strengthen market intelligence, government relations and supply chain resilience in the Asia-Pacific region. The Bengaluru office will anchor growth activities, leveraging India’s engineering talent and research capabilities, while Singapore will focus on governance, compliance and supply chain operations.

India represents TDK’s fastest-growing market in the region. The company has operated in India for decades through its Electronics Components Business Company (ECBC) and Energy Solutions Business Company (ESBC), with production facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana. TDK currently employs more than 5,000 people in the country.

"With the establishment of the Asia-Pacific RHQ, we are not simply expanding our footprint—we are strengthening the foundation for the future", said Vaidyanathan Ramasarma, General Manager, APAC RHQ – TDK Corporation, in a press release. "This region holds immense potential in technology, talent, and market development. Our mission is to unlock that potential responsibly, collaboratively, and strategically."

TDK added that the APAC RHQ will play a critical role in expanding the company’s global R&D network, leveraging India’s scientific expertise and research capabilities.