KS Energy, Hitachi collaborate on Extra-High Voltage BESS

KS Energy, a renewable energy business company, and Hitachi have agreed to collaborate on the development and operation of an Extra-High Voltage Grid BESS within Kumamoto Prefecture, as well as the development and operation of power trading businesses.

Hitachi will provide project development support for KS Energy’s development of the project and jointly promote the development and operation of this BESS. Additionally, KS Energy will also explore the introduction of a power trading support system planned for development by Hitachi, according to a press release.

KS Energy, established in January 2024 with full investment from Higo Bank, has adopted a policy to contribute to stabilizing power supply as a regional energy company, aiming to make the entire Kyushu region a leading area for renewable energy circulation.

Meanwhile, Hitachi has a long history in the power sector, providing a wide range of advanced solutions from energy storage systems to transmission and distribution infrastructure and grid protection devices.