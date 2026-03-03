Rohm partners with Suchi to boost chip manufacturing in India

Japan’s Rohm and Indian company Suchi Semicon have announced the establishment of a strategic semiconductor manufacturing partnership in India by combining ROHM’s device technology expertise with Suchi Semicon’s manufacturing capabilities and operational execution.

This partnership supports the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India and aims to enhance supply chain resilience, according to a media release.

Rohm is considering the outsourcing of back-end processes for power devices and IC products to Suchi and has begun technical evaluations toward potential mass production shipments starting in 2026. Through these efforts, Rohm aims to build, in collaboration with Suchi Semicon, an early-stage manufacturing framework in India that aligns with the expected industry ramp-up in the coming years.

Rohm and Suchi will also share a roadmap to expand the range of locally manufactured packages.

“Both companies recognize the growing expectations from customers across diverse sectors for locally manufactured semiconductors for the Indian market and will jointly pursue new business development opportunities to meet this demand,” the media release said.

In addition, the collaboration will leverage Suchi Semicon’s local marketing expertise to conduct joint marketing initiatives that enhance visibility and customer engagement, the media release said.