ams OSRAM completes EUR 114m lamps business sale

The deal was agreed on a cash and debt-free basis and forms part of ams OSRAM’s accelerated deleveraging programme. The company aims to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio to below 2.

The divested business includes production facilities in Berlin, around 500 employees, research and development capabilities and associated intellectual property. The buyer, Ushio Inc, operates globally in optical technologies.

Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM, stated in the press release that the transaction represents a milestone in the company’s balance sheet deleveraging strategy. He added that the divestment supports the company’s focus on its core activities in digital photonics.

ams OSRAM announced the agreement to sell the business to Ushio on 29 July 2025 as the first step in its broader plan to strengthen its financial position.