Welinq partners with Pasqal to boost networked quantum computing

Welinq and Pasqal have announced the strengthening of their strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of networked quantum computing based on interconnected neutral-atom quantum processors.

Building on an established collaboration and a shared neutral-atom technology stack, the two companies are now moving into a new phase of rapid implementation, tightly aligning quantum computing and quantum networking to deliver scalable, network-ready quantum architectures designed for deployment in data centers, according to a media release.

This collaboration has reached a milestone with InterQo, an EUR 4 million project, supported by the Île-de-France Region and BPI France through the i-Demo Régionalisé (France 2030) call. The project includes a bilateral industrial partnership between Pasqal and Welinq, alongside a dedicated research collaboration led by Pasqal with the group of Alexei Ourjoumtsev at Collège de France (JEIP).

This collective operation would enable quantum computing to scale beyond the vertical scalability barriers of individual processors, currently around 10,000 physical qubits for neutral-atom systems. By networking multiple QPUs, the architecture can enable more complex quantum algorithms and support the development of large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computation, the media release said.

“Quantum networking represents a promising pathway toward large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computing,” said Loïc Henriet, CEO of Pasqal. “While we have operational QPUs deployed worldwide today, one next major scaling challenge will be connecting individual processors into networked quantum clusters. Our collaboration with Welinq through the InterQo program lays essential groundwork for this transition.”