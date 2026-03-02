Siemens to deliver cloud-based SCADA system for green energy

Siemens, in partnership with automation solution partner Mescada, will deploy an AI-ready, cloud-based SCADA systems for Global Power Generation Australia (GPGA), a company with 1 GW installed capacity operational wind, hybrid solar/ storage farms and standalone BESS in Australia.

The implementation of Siemens’ platform-independent and AI-enabled Simatic WinCC Open Architecture SCADA will connect eight renewable energy generation and storage assets in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory through roughly 300,000 data tags, providing unified, real-time monitoring and control from a centralised control room in Canberra, Siemens said in a press release.

The system is expected to directly integrate in a second phase with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), enabling real-time response to grid and market requests.

“The installation of a centralised SCADA system is a significant step forward in our ambitions to scale renewable power generation in Australia, using the best-in-class technology that’s future-ready. As we grow and diversify our renewable energy portfolio in the country, we need robust systems that help build energy resilience, integrate seamlessly into national energy networks and are AI-ready for future,” said GPGA’s Chief Operations Officer Gema Deus Vazquez. “The combination of Mescada’s expertise and Siemens technology ticks all the right boxes and is a big step forward in our growth and sustainability journey.”

“This project sets a new standard for the renewable energy industry in Australia and demonstrates the power of combining our proven SCADA technology with cloud infrastructure,” said Darryl Kaufmann, head of Digital Industries at Siemens Australia and New Zealand. “By unifying control across eight sites with different legacy systems, we’ve created a scalable, future-ready platform that will support GPGA’s ambitious growth plans while ensuring compliance with critical grid regulations.